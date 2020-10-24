Left Menu
Rajnath Singh reviews situation, preparedness in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 23:40 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing jawans at headquarters of XXXIII Corps, in Sukna on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The visit comes amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh. The minister attended a cultural event. Addressing the soldiers, he said the Trishakti Corps has a golden history.

"The Trishakti corps in which we are present today has a great golden history. Especially in 1962, 1967, 1971 and 1975, the example of courage and bravery it showed has been great," he said. Singh said the country's boundaries are secure due to its soldiers.

"India always wants good relations with all its neighbouring countries, we have always made an effort for the same. But our jawans have had to sacrifice their lives from time to time to protect our borders, integrity and universality," he said. "This time in Galwan, our 20 jawans of Bihar Regiment sacrificed themselves to protect our motherland...The nation and its boundaries are secure due to you," he added.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June this year. The Chinese side also suffered an unspecified number of casualties. Singh also greeted the soldiers on the occasion of Dussehra.

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim. He will visit forward areas and interact with troops. He will perform 'Shastra Puja' on Dussehra and also inaugurate an infrastructure project build by BRO, during his visit. (ANI)

