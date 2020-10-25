Left Menu
Opposition activist leaves embassy haven to flee Venezuela

PTI | Medellin | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:16 IST
Lopez has been holed up in the Spanish ambassador's residence since a failed military uprising he led in April 2019 against the government of socialist President Nicolás Maduro. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez has abandoned Spain's embassy in Caracas and is leaving Venezuela, according to two people familiar with the situation

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to interfere with Lopez's plans

Lopez has been holed up in the Spanish ambassador's residence since a failed military uprising he led in April 2019 against the government of socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

