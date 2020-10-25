Man held for spying in Rajasthan's Barmer
A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer district on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI, intelligence officials said on Saturday. The accused-- Roshan Deen, alias Roshan Bheel--was arrested from the Bijrad police station area following a tip-off that he was passing confidential and strategic information to his Pakistani handlers. "A spy working for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Barmer district.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:17 IST
A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer district on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI, intelligence officials said on Saturday. The accused-- Roshan Deen, alias Roshan Bheel--was arrested from the Bijrad police station area following a tip-off that he was passing confidential and strategic information to his Pakistani handlers.
"A spy working for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Barmer district. He will be further questioned in Jaipur," a top intelligence official said. The accused was employed in the Bharat Mala Pariyojna in the district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Rajasthan
- Roshan Bheel
- The accused-- Roshan
ALSO READ
Prime suspect in Pakistani-French woman’s gang-rape arrested
Pakistani dissidents blame military for country's multiple crises
Former Pakistani prime minister accuses country’s army chief of toppling his government
Ex Pakistani Army officer exposes role of Pakistan in initiating 1947 Kashmir conflict
US man who bought guns for Pakistani-origin couple for terror attack jailed for 20 years