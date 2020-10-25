Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson. Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides and believed to be armed and dangerous. The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office began investigating the homicides and abductions around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

PTI | Leavenworth | Updated: 25-10-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 05:27 IST
Authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides and believed to be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a black Honda Civic, with a license plate number of 266MXB, the post said. The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office began investigating the homicides and abductions around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. The names of the slain boys weren't immediately released. It wasn't clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

The FBI referred questions to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which said the sheriff's office was answering questions in the case. The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. RAX RAX

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Saturday deteriorated as he has stopped responding to treatments, adding to the worries of the doctors treating him at a private hospital here, an official said. Though ...

Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA. Development of Bala...

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat, PM Modi tweeted.Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the p...

BJP man held in Nagpur for tweets against Maha CM, Aaditya

A BJP functionary was arrested on Saturday in Nagpur for allegedly posting objectionable tweets earlier about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and cabinet colleague Aaditya Thackeray, police said. BJP IT Cell member S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020