Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Authorities find 2 girls after 2 boys are killed

Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, a TV station reported.

PTI | Mission | Updated: 25-10-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 07:12 IST
Report: Authorities find 2 girls after 2 boys are killed

Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, a TV station reported. KMBC TV reported about 7 pm Saturday that the girls were found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near Erick, Oklahoma.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation earlier identified the girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson. Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides.

The time of the abduction and killings is known. Authorities began investigating around 1:15 pm after receiving a 911 call from an adult who discovered the homicide scene at the home where Jackson lived when one of the children didn't show up for a soccer game, Maj James Sherley, of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Department, said in a news briefing. Less than an hour before the discovery was made, the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect's vehicle on U.S. 169 near the Oklahoma border. The stop was for a traffic infraction, Sherley said.

The abducted children were in the vehicle, according to an update posted on the KBI website. The names of the slain boys weren't immediately released. Sherley said he believed the boys were 11 and 14 and were the girls' siblings.

The FBI referred questions to the patrol, which said the sheriff's office was answering questions in the case. Sherley said “there had been some back and forth with family" but that the motive wasn't clear. He added: “At this time investigators are trying to determine what went on with the family dynamic that got us to this point."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

South Koreas Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday, Samsung said. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.Lee, who was 78, helped grow his fathe...

Report: Authorities find 2 girls after 2 boys are killed

Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, a TV station reported. KMBC TV reported about 7 pm Saturday that the girls were found by the Oklahom...

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

China reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, down from 28 cases in the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday. All 15 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health C...

Appeals court halts order requiring Georgia pollbook backups

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted a lower courts order that said every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check in voters. US District Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020