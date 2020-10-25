2 arrested, 99 grams of Ganja seized in Mumbai

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit arrested two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession on Saturday.

The two persons - Faisal and TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested and produced before the court on Sunday.

Both have been sent to judicial custody till November 8. (ANI)