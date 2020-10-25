2 arrested, 99 grams of Ganja seized in Mumbai
A team of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit arrested two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:40 IST
A team of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit arrested two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession on Saturday.
The two persons - Faisal and TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested and produced before the court on Sunday.
Both have been sent to judicial custody till November 8. (ANI)