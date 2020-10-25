Left Menu
Subdued Dussehra celebrations in Punjab, Haryana

Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana were subdued on Sunday with no big functions being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire at different places in the two states, marking the triumph of good over evil.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:51 IST
Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana were subdued on Sunday with no big functions being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrations at various places in the two states including Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula were low key.

Places where functions were held witnessed small gatherings. Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire at different places in the two states, marking the triumph of good over evil. Organisers opted for smaller effigies this year.

