British police investigate incident in English Channel

PTI | London | Updated: 25-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 20:55 IST
British police investigate incident in English Channel

British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel

The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio

Hampshire police say the are aware of the ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight. They said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

UK police say dealing with incident aboard vessel off English coast

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an ongoing incident aboard a vessel near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England.We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel wh...
