2 from Pune held in Thane with leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh

Two persons from Pune have beenarrested with leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh in the illicitmarket, an official of Thane Crime Branch said on Sunday

The arrest was made by Unit I of the Crime Branch onFriday night near CIDCO bus stop on a tip off of a leopardskin sale in the area, he said

Sachin Bhosale (33) and Sahaji Dande (30), bothresidents of Bhosari in Pune, have been arrested under theWildlife (Protection) Act, he said.