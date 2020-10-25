Graft case: Govt official sent to three-day police custody

An SDO of the Jal Shakti Department, who was held in a graft case, was sent to three-day police custody by a court here, an official said on Sunday. SDO Kamal Kumar Sharma was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 19,000 from a contractor in Kangra district on Saturday. Dharamshala DSP (Vigilance) Balveer Jaswal told reporters that the accused was sent to three-day police custody by the court. The DSP said the matter will be properly investigated the department will also inquire into the assets of the accused.