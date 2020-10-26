Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contemplating bringing legislation to tackle air pollution, Centre tells SC

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that it is contemplating the creation of a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in the national capital region arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:23 IST
Contemplating bringing legislation to tackle air pollution, Centre tells SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that it is contemplating the creation of a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in the national capital region arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, said that the government will bring new legislation in three to four days and asked the top court to keep in abeyance 'Justice Lokur Committee'.

On request by the Central government, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde kept in abeyance the operation of it's October 16 order, which had appointed its former judge Madan B Lokur as one-man commission to submit a report on air pollution, including stubble burning. "It is good that the govermment is coming up with a law. This is an issue that anyway should have been looked into by the government. Everyone in this city is choking due to bad air," the bench said.

Mehta also apprised the court that the draft law will be ready in a matter of a few days and will be implemented immediately. The draft law under consideration would be placed before the court within a period of a few days, Mehta assured the court while urging the Court to keep its October 16 order in abeyance. "This government acts fast," Mehta added while assuring the court of quick action.

The Supreme Court had, on October 16, expressed its concern that the citizens of Delhi-NCR get to breathe clean and fresh air and appointed Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur, a former judge of the top court, to act as the one-man monitoring committee to prevent stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and submit a report. The order was issued on a plea, which referred to a Harvard University study that air pollution may now be an important factor that aggravates a mild COVID-19 infection into an acute one, had contended that stubble burning contributes almost 40 per cent of air pollution in Delhi.

It had sought directions to ban stubble burning in the states neighboring the national capital as it causes massive air pollution in the winters. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himalayan or Indus Suture Zone in Ladakh found to be tectonically active

The suture zone of the Himalayas or the Indus Suture Zone ISZ in the Ladakh region where Indian and Asian Plates are joined has been found to be tectonically active, as against current understanding that it is a locked zone.This could have ...

UK pharmacy chain Boots offers $150 COVID tests for asymptomatic people

British high-street pharmacy chain Boots said on Monday it was launching in-store COVID-19 testing at 120 pounds 156 per test for asymptomatic people, and that a 12-minute test would be launched within weeks. Boots, a ubiquitous presence in...

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf in between the shots. The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4...

Swiss health minister says new COVID-19 measures likely to last long time

New Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place a long time, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday, as new infections hit 17,440 over the weekend.What were pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020