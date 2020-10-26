Kaduna Government to trace, arrest and prosecute looters of COVID-19 items

The Kaduna State Governor Hadiza Balarabe in a state-wide broadcast has said that the government will trace, arrest and prosecute those who looted COVID-19 items in Kaduna on October 25, according to a news report by Premium Times.

Balarabe has said that security agencies had already arrested some of the people who were involved.

"There can be no other word but theft for describing the looting of food items donated by CACOVID," she added.

"We have met community leaders and made it clear that what happened yesterday will not be tolerated. There can be no excuses for the crimes we have witnessed.

"The state is obliged to find and prosecute those involved in the criminal actions that unfolded yesterday.

"For the sake of every law-abiding and hardworking citizen, we cannot indulge those who think they are exempted from the obligation to respect the law and the right of others to their lives and property.

"Those who instigated these actions and who sadly persist in incitement should also expect to hear from the law," the acting governor stressed.

She has warned that "much of the looted property is a threat to public health, including the expired and dangerous drugs that were taken from NAFDAC and the 8000 tons of chemically treated soybeans stolen from a private feeds processing company."

Hadiza Balarabe has also thanked security agencies for controlling the violence and arresting some of the persons involved in the looting.