Man arrested for sexually assaulting friend in southeast Delhi

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Lalu Kumar, is a resident of Patna in Bihar, they said. On October 19, police got information that a woman was lying injured under a foot over-bridge at Harkesh Nagar. She was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Hospital, a senior police officer said. The woman's husband said that his 25-year-old wife was missing since October 18 from her home under suspicious circumstances when he and his son had gone to attend a birthday party in Tughlakabad village, police said. He did not report the matter and searched at his own level, they said. During investigation, CCTV footage and technical surveillance revealed that the victim left her home alone and was seen with Kumar at Govindpuri metro station, police said. "Later, it was found that Kumar, who works at a hardware shop in Govindpuri, was missing. He went to his home without informing anyone. Police went to Patna and arrested him from his village," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said

During interrogation, he said that he was in a relationship with the victim. On the intervening night of October 18 and 19, they both went to Chandiwala park, where he sexually assaulted her, police added.