J-K: ACB files charge sheet against policeman in 4-year-old graft case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a charge sheet against a policeman for accepting a bribe of Rs 59,000 for the release of an arrested person in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the agency's spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a charge sheet against a policeman for accepting a bribe of Rs 59,000 for the release of an arrested person in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the agency's spokesperson said. The charge sheet was filed against Head Constable Khurhseed Ahmad, presently posted at District Police Lines, Poonch, before the court of special judge anti-corruption Rajouri, the spokesperson said. The instant case was registered on August 11, 2016 on the outcome of a verification conducted into allegations that Ahmed, as investigating officer of Dharmsal Police Station, had demanded and accepted bribe from a person named Abdul Khaliq who was arrested in a trespassing and theft case in 2013.

"During verification, it was found that the complainant was residing along with his family in a rented accommodation at Kote Kabu, where he had covered some portion of forest area for keeping his goats and sheep. "The head constable on October 4, 2013 come to the Dera (temporary shed) of Khaliq and took him and his brother Aurangzeb to Dharmsal Police Station and kept them in preventive custody," the spokesperson said. He said the accused policeman asked Khaliq to arrange Rs 40,000 for his release and also contacted his brother-in-law to arrange the money. "The accused demanded and accepted bribe of Rs 27,000 and Rs 32,000 on October 8 and 15, 2013, respectively, making it a total of Rs 59,000 on two occasions for the release of Khaliq," the spokesperson said. During investigation, the statement of Khaliq and other material witnesses recorded under section 161 CrPC have established guilt for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification by the accused policeman. "After completing the investigation of the case, sanction for launching prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority and the charge sheet was filed in the case," the spokesperson said.

He said the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for December 18..

