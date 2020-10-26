Left Menu
Ready to serve order on Sudarshan news over UPSC Jihad tomorrow, Centre tells SC

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ready with its order on Sudarshan News over "UPSC Jihad" and that it may serve it to the parties tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:06 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ready with its order on Sudarshan News over "UPSC Jihad" and that it may serve it to the parties tomorrow. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrahud and also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Indu Banerjee, fixed the matter for further hearing on November 19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ready with its order on the complaints against the 'Bindas Bol' show over "UPSC Jihad" and that it can be served on the parties tomorrow. "Any aggrieved person can challenge it thereafter," Mehta told the apex court.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan against Sudarshan TV news channel for a programme on the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Ministry had earlier heard Sudarshan News TV on the complaints that alleged that the show violated the program code by communalizing the entry of Muslims into the civil services.

The Supreme Court had, in its interim order on September 15, stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme on "UPSC Jihad" till further orders. It had decided to examine the larger issue in the case with respect to the balancing of free speech with other constitutional values, including the fundamental right to equality and fair treatment for every segment of citizens. (ANI)

