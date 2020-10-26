Feasibility report sought for Ganga museum at Triveni ghat

A feasibility report has been sought from the Dehradun district administration for setting up a Ganga museum at the Triveni Ghat here under the Namami Gange programme. In a letter to Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava, Namami Gange programme Director Udai Raj said a feasibility report on availability of space, religious importance of location, expected footfall and mechanism for maintenance on a sustainable basis should be submitted to the State Programme Management Group (SPMG). A joint visit can also be made by district and SPMG officials to the Triveni Ghat to assess the feasibility of setting up a Ganga museum or Ganga Avolkan Kendra there, it said. The move follows Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai's letter to the Namami Gange Mission director urging him to establish a Ganga museum at Triveni ghat in view of its mythololgical and religious significance.