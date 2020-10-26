Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI): Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessman's house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were arrested from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and here between October 22 and October 25, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said. Two of them worked as servants at the businessman's house.

When the businessman and other members of his family were away, the duo offered his mother (70) tea laced with sleeping pills, the police said. After the elderly woman lost consciousness, the duo, along with the other two Nepalis, took away 180 gms of gold ornaments and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the house, they said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered and 15 teams were formed, they said. The four were arrested and gold ornaments weighing 90 gms and cash of Rs 1.49 lakh out of the booty were recovered, they added.