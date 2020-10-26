U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:20 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libya's warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.
Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on the first leg of an Asian trip, said it was important that all parties support the success of the U.N.-facilitated talks in Geneva on Friday.
"We commend Libyan leadership on all sides for taking this courageous step," he said in a statement. (Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Catherine Evans)
