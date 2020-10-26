Fire breaks out in flat in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar
A fire broke out in a flat in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar on Monday evening, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information about the fire at 6.40 pm at the central market in the Madangir area. Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited, they said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:08 IST
