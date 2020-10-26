Man booked for objectionable post against PM Modi

Man booked for objectionable post against PM ModiPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:25 IST
A man has been booked for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said here on Monday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said one Ravi Kumar Gupta shared a picture of demon king Ravana's effigy on his Facebook account with photos of four leaders, including Modi and Adityanath, on it.
He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a resident of Jalalabad township here. During investigation, the location of the accused has been found to be somewhere in Gujarat and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP added.
