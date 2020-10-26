Left Menu
In major reshuffle, Haryana govt issues transfer orders of 34 IAS officers

Ashok Sangwan, Commissioner, Gurugram division, has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government issued the transfer and posting orders of 34 IAS officers on Monday with immediate effect. Among those shuffled are Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Umashankar, who will now be the principal secretary to the chief minister, an official statement said here.

Umashankar will also continue to hold the charge of principal secretary in the citizen resources information and information technology, electronics and communication departments. Notably, Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who until recently was the principal secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been appointed as the executive director of the World Bank in Washington.

On October 19, former chief secretary D S Dhesi was appointed as the chief principal secretary to Khattar against a newly-created post. Among the other IAS officers who have been shuffled, most of whom are senior bureaucrats, are Sunil Kumar Gulati, Chairman, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi, who has been posted as Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Additional Chief Secretary, Printing and Stationery department.

Dheera Khandelwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs department, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages department and Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Climate Change department. Mahavir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department.

Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary (PS), Excise and Taxation Department and PS, Transport department will also hold the charge as PS, Irrigation and Water Resource department. Vineet Garg, Principal Secretary, Labour department and Commissioner, Karnal division, has been posted as Principal Secretary, School Education department.

G Anupama, Secretary to the Governor and Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research department. D Suresh, Commissioner, Rohtak division, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs department.

Rajeev Ranjan, Director General, Tourism, Haryana and Secretary, Tourism department, has been posted as Commissioner, Gurugram division, Gurugram. Pankaj Yadav, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, has been posted as Secretary, Home-I department.

Amneet P Kumar, Director General, Medical Education and Research, Haryana, and Secretary, Medical Education and Research department, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority. T L Satyaprakash, Secretary, Home-I department and Chief Operating Officer, India International Horticulture Market, Ganaur, has been posted as Director General Development and Panchayat, Haryana.

Ashok Sangwan, Commissioner, Gurugram division, has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula. Chander Shekhar, Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission, has been posted as Commissioner, Hisar division.

Sanjeev Verma, Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development corporation has been posted as Commissioner, Karnal division. Anita Yadav, Additional Director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurugram has been posted as Commissioner, Rohtak division.

Ramesh Chander Bidan, Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, has been posted as Director, Social Justice and Empowerment and Special Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department. Pardeep Kumar, Director, Elementary Education, Additional Secretary, School Education department, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa.

Sushil Sarwan, Director, Development and Panchayat departments, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance department. The state government also issued the transfer orders of two IPS officers on Monday with immediate effect.

Shatrujeet Kapoor, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Transport department. Shashank Anand, DIG, CID has been posted as the Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited.

