Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF says no discrepancy in basic exam for selection of officers

The Indian Air Force on Monday made it clear that there was no discrepancy in the conduct of the Air Force Central Admission Test 2020 held for aspirants willing to join the service as officers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:48 IST
IAF says no discrepancy in basic exam for selection of officers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force on Monday made it clear that there was no discrepancy in the conduct of the Air Force Central Admission Test 2020 held for aspirants willing to join the service as officers. "Concerns have been expressed by some candidates about results of AFCAT 02/2020. The integrity and correctness of the process has been rechecked and no discrepancy has been found," the Indian Air Force stated.

The clarification was made by the Indian Air Force as some of the aspirants had taken to social media to complain that there were some issues with the test. The AFCAT is conducted twice a year by the IAF for aspirants where answer sheets are checked by computers and the exam is also conducted by an external agency CDAC.

The Air Force issued the clarification after doing a thorough check of the system. (ANI)

Also Read: Iyer wins toss, DC opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit out of Australia tour with hamstring injury; Siraj in Test squad, Varun in T20Is

Indias limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury which is set to rule him out of the remaining part of the Indian Premie...

KKR post 149 for 9 against KXIP

Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for 9 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on MondayBrief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 149 for 9 in 20 overs Shubman Gill 57, Eoin Morgan 40 Mohammed Shami 335, Ravi Bishnoi 220....

500-bed children hospital to come in J&K soon: Officials

The first-state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to children with a 500-bed capacity is coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. There has been a lot of focus on maternal and child health in Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident through t...

UP: Woman's headless body found stuffed in sack

A headless body of a woman stuffed in a sack was found dumped at a garbage site near a cemetery in Uttar Pradeshs Meerut on Monday, according to police. The sack, containing the body of the woman, who police believes was in her thirties, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020