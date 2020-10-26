Left Menu
Development News Edition

Availability of graveyards, cremation grounds should be as per community population:Sakshi Maharaj

In yet another statement that may stoke a controversy, BJP’s Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has said the availability of graveyards and cremation grounds should be in proportion to the population of communities living in an area Addressing a nukkad meeting for his party’s candidate for the Bagarmau assembly bypolls, Sakshi Maharaj said, "If there is only one Muslim in a village, the graveyard is very big.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:26 IST
Availability of graveyards, cremation grounds should be as per community population:Sakshi Maharaj
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter; @drsakshimaharaj

In yet another statement that may stoke controversy, BJP's Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has said the availability of graveyards and cremation grounds should be in proportion to the population of communities living in an area.

Addressing a nukkad meeting for his party's candidate for the Bagarmau assembly bypolls, Sakshi Maharaj said, "If there is only one Muslim in a village, the graveyard is very big. You people, on the other hand, cremate your dead on the side of a farm or Gangaji. Is this not unfair?" "Graveyards and cremation grounds should be as per population," The Unnao MP said. There should not be any test of "our patience and decency", he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

15 men booked for gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan's Punjab province

Fifteen men have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistans Punjab province, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. ...

Impressed with Varun's performance: Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Varun Chakravarthy, who on Monday earned his maiden India call-up for T20 Internationals against Australia, saying he has been impressed by the mystery spinners variations and calm head durin...

Mathura: Man tries to immolate self in front of police outpost

A 24-year-old man allegedly tried to set himself on fire in front of a police outpost here on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The self-immolation bid by Lalit Dixit, a resident of nearby Barari village, ...

Missing boy found killed, teenager held after ransom call

EDS Recasting throughout Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI A five-year-old boy, who went missing since October 15, has allegedly been killed by a 17- year-old lad and the decomposed body was found near here on Monday, police said. The missing boys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020