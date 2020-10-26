Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinarayi Vijayan writes to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra requesting direct procurement of TOP vegetables from farmers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Monday requesting them to allow direct procurement of tomato, onions, and potato (TOP) crop from farmers.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:33 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan writes to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra requesting direct procurement of TOP vegetables from farmers
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Monday requesting them to allow direct procurement of tomato, onions, and potato (TOP) crop from farmers. In separate letters addressed to Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijayan said that currently under Central Government's scheme, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) is procuring these crops from farmers, and requested his counterparts to allow three Kerala state agencies Supplyco, Horticorp, and Consumerfed to directly procure crops from farmers.

"We are witnessing a sharp rising trend in Onion price recently. This is essentially due to supply-side shock and calls for interventions through procurement...Being a consumer state, people of Kerala depend substantially on the arrival of commodities from other states," he wrote. "There is already a scheme of Government of India, for direct procurement of vegetables like Tomato, Onion, and Potato, which compromise a good part of people's food consumption basket... Presently, NAFED is doing this procurement," the Chief Minister wrote further.

He requested them to kindly facilitate three agencies Supplyco, Horticorp and Consumerfed for procuring these crops directly from the farmers and FPOs in their state. The first load of 27 metric tons onions of total of 100 metric tons that the Kerala government ordered from NAFED, reached the state on Friday morning. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

15 men booked for gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan's Punjab province

Fifteen men have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistans Punjab province, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. ...

Impressed with Varun's performance: Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Varun Chakravarthy, who on Monday earned his maiden India call-up for T20 Internationals against Australia, saying he has been impressed by the mystery spinners variations and calm head durin...

Mathura: Man tries to immolate self in front of police outpost

A 24-year-old man allegedly tried to set himself on fire in front of a police outpost here on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The self-immolation bid by Lalit Dixit, a resident of nearby Barari village, ...

Missing boy found killed, teenager held after ransom call

EDS Recasting throughout Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI A five-year-old boy, who went missing since October 15, has allegedly been killed by a 17- year-old lad and the decomposed body was found near here on Monday, police said. The missing boys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020