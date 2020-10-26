Man held for killing brother with iron rod in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother as he hit him with an iron rod in a drunken state that also left his sister-in-law and nephew seriously injured, police said. The incident happened in Rahmapur Syawali village under Salempur police station area, the station in-charge Pratap Baliyan said. A case was registered on behalf of the deceased man's father Kishan.

Pappu (38), a labourer from the village, was having drinks in the afternoon with his younger brother Rinku, who lived in the same neighbourhood. Soon, they started arguing about some issue. Pappu's wife Meena (35) and son Titu (15) began to take his side as the spat escalated.

In a fit of rage, Rinku picked up an iron rod and attacked Pappu, his wife Meena and son Titu. Hearing their cry for help, locals gathered and brought the situation under control.

All three injured family members were rushed to the Bulandshahr district hospital where doctors declared Pappu dead. As Meena and Titu were critical, they have been referred to a tertiary care centre for treatment. Pappu's body has been sent for undergoing a post-mortem, police said.