Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for killing brother with iron rod in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother as he hit him with an iron rod in a drunken state that also left his sister-in-law and nephew seriously injured, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:04 IST
Man held for killing brother with iron rod in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother as he hit him with an iron rod in a drunken state that also left his sister-in-law and nephew seriously injured, police said. The incident happened in Rahmapur Syawali village under Salempur police station area, the station in-charge Pratap Baliyan said. A case was registered on behalf of the deceased man's father Kishan.

Pappu (38), a labourer from the village, was having drinks in the afternoon with his younger brother Rinku, who lived in the same neighbourhood. Soon, they started arguing about some issue. Pappu's wife Meena (35) and son Titu (15) began to take his side as the spat escalated.

In a fit of rage, Rinku picked up an iron rod and attacked Pappu, his wife Meena and son Titu. Hearing their cry for help, locals gathered and brought the situation under control.

All three injured family members were rushed to the Bulandshahr district hospital where doctors declared Pappu dead. As Meena and Titu were critical, they have been referred to a tertiary care centre for treatment. Pappu's body has been sent for undergoing a post-mortem, police said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel venture capital firm JVP in talks for potential UAE innovation centre

Israeli venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners JVP is in talks with potential partners in the United Arab Emirates to set up an innovation hub there, its chairman said on Monday.JVP Chairman Erel Margalit has met with potential par...

Africa climate change report reveals heat rising north and south, Sahel getting wetter

In recent months we have seen devastating floods, an invasion of desert locusts and now face the looming spectre of drought because of a La Nia event. The human and economic toll has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, WMO Secretary...

J-K: Those youth who want to shun the path of militancy are welcome, says Lt Gen BS Raju

Speaking at Yusmarg festival organised by Indian Army in central Kashmirs Budgam district, Lieutenant General BS Raju of General Officer Commanding GOC 15 Corps urged the youth of the valley to shun the path of terrorism and surrender. I wa...

15 men booked for gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan's Punjab province

Fifteen men have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistans Punjab province, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020