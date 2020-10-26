Left Menu
Maha: Local Sena leader shot dead in Lonavala, 2 arrested

A 43-year-old former president of a local Shiv Sena unit was shot dead in Lonavala town here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 10 am when the victim, Rahul Shetty, was outside his tea shop at Jaychand chowk in Lonavala, located 70 km from Pune district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said. "There were two persons.

A 43-year-old former president of a local Shiv Sena unit was shot dead in Lonavala town here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 10 am when the victim, Rahul Shetty, was outside his tea shop at Jaychand chowk in Lonavala, located 70 km from Pune district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said.

"There were two persons. One of them fired three rounds at Shetty. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said. The SP said the motive of the murder could be an old enmity, and the family of the deceased had named some persons as suspects, and two people, including a woman, have been arrested.

Two firearms were recovered two days ago from one of the arrested accused, while the shooter is still at large, he added. The SP said the deceased also had a criminal record and had approached police last year claiming some people were keeping a watch on him.

