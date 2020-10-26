Left Menu
Another missing boy kidnapped for ransom killed; teen held

This time, a five-year-old boy, who went missing since October 15, has allegedly been killed by a 17-year-old kidnapper and the decomposed body was found near here, police said on Monday. The missing boy's father received a phone call on October 23 seeking Rs 15 lakh as ransom for the release of the five-year-old, the police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:54 IST
Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI): Another case of a minor boy being abducted for ransom and murdered has been reported in Telangana. This time, a five-year-old boy, who went missing since October 15, has allegedly been killed by a 17-year-old kidnapper and the decomposed body was found near here, police said on Monday.

The missing boy's father received a phone call on October 23 seeking Rs 15 lakh as ransom for the release of the five-year-old, the police said. Based on a complaint, the police tracked the call details and apprehended the teenager, hailing from Bihar, who confessed to the killing, they said.

The teen and the boy stayed in the same locality and knew each other, the police said. Since the older boy could not get any job here, he decided to extort money from the younger boy's family and use the money to return to his native state of Bihar, they said.

On October 22, a nine-year-old boy kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh was killed and a mechanic known to the boy and his father was arrested in this connection..

