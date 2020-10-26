Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed for illicit relations with woman; her brother-in-law, two others held in Ghaziabad

Three people were arrested on Monday in Muradnagar area here for allegedly killing a man, who was having an extra-marital affair with one of the accused person’s relative, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:55 IST
Man killed for illicit relations with woman; her brother-in-law, two others held in Ghaziabad

Three people were arrested on Monday in Muradnagar area here for allegedly killing a man, who was having an extra-marital affair with one of the accused person’s relative, police said. The victim identified as Lokesh Panchal (35) was found dead on October 15 along the railway tracks near Manota village in the district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

An FIR was lodged by Panchal's brother Prem Kumar Panchal against Vishwas, Sanjoo and Sonu, who were subsequently arrested on Monday. The police officer said Lokesh Panchal was in an illicit relationship with a woman and was found in a compromising situation with her by her brother-in-law Vishwas on October 14.

That night, Panchal went missing from his house at Krishna Colony in Modinagar. Police claimed that the trio took Panchal to the railway track and battered his head with a stone. They kept his body along the railway line to make it appear as a suicide.

During questioning, Vishwas told police that Panchal was having an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law and is said to have seen the two together on October 14. Along with two accomplices, he decided to kill Panchal the same night..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaws postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988. One of the best pitchers...

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...

WRAPUP 5-Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasp...

Medicine not chainsaws: Indonesian clinic keeps villagers and forests healthy

By Michael Taylor Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Offering affordable healthcare to villagers and indigenous communities living near forests could help reduce illegal logging and fight climate change, researchers said on Monday.A new st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020