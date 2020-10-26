Mathura: Man tries to immolate self in front of police outpost

A 24-year-old man allegedly tried to set himself on fire in front of a police outpost here on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The self-immolation bid by Lalit Dixit, a resident of nearby Barari village, was thwarted by a few youths present there. Before drenching his body in kerosene, the man is seen in the video accusing the police outpost in-charge of misconduct. “I am taking the extreme step as police regularly using abusive language against me for no fault of mine,” he is heard saying in the video. SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said a case has been registered against the man for the immolation bid. An inquiry will be conducted against the police outpost incharge, the official added.