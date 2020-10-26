BJP, VCK cadres nearly come to blows in TN over 'Manusmriti'

Tense moments prevailed for a while when BJP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres nearly came to blows, a fallout of the row over 'Manusmriti,' when VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan visited Erode on Monday. When the VCK leader was on his way to attend a wedding, BJP workers gathered at nearby Kandasamypalayam, raised slogans against him and demanded his apology for comments related to Manusmriti that"denigrate" women.

The Chiruthaigal Katchi members, who were in the vicinity, raised counter slogans and it appeared for a while that a scuffle may ensue between them. Acting swiftly, police personnel arrested and took away the BJP workers in a van.

When the vehicle was about to leave the spot, some VCK workers allegedly pelted stones on the van, but no one was injured, police said. Thirumavalavan attended the marriage with police escort and left the place later with police security.

In view of the incident, police patrolling was intensifiedthrough the day in the district. The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan told reporters in Chennai that party women cadres would protest against Thirumavalavan for his remarks denigrating women, vis-a-vis Manusmriti and DMK chief Stalin for supporting him 'wherever they go' tillthey apologised.

The DMK top leader also did not condemn remarks made against the Scheduled Caste people by some of his party men, Murugan alleged. "Stalin has not condemned the remarks against the SCs or the women," he alleged.

The saffron party, meanwhile, announced a protest here on Tuesday against VCK founder Thirumavalavan over the issue. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy criticised the Tamil Nadu government for registering a case against the VCK leader over the Manusmriti row.

A controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after a video clip went viral in which the VCK top leader had used a word vis-a- vis women and claimed that it featured in Manusmriti. Alleging that Thirumavalavan's remark belittled women, the BJP and Hindu outfits strongly objected and demanded an apology.

Police filed a case against the VCK chief, which was denounced by the DMK, Congress and other parties that form the Secular Progressive Alliance..