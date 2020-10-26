Decline in incidents of ceasefire violation along LoC in Kashmir, infiltration reduced: Top Army commander

Left Menu
The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir is under control as incidents of ceasefire violation have declined and infiltration has been reduced to a large extent this year, a top Army commander said on Monday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:23 IST
The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir is under control as incidents of ceasefire violation have declined and infiltration has been reduced to a large extent this year, a top Army commander said on Monday. He, however, said about 300 militants are waiting at launch pads on the other side of the LoC to crossover, said General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen B S Raju.

"On the LoC, the situation is in control. Though there are CFVs (ceasefire violations) now and then, their number has decreased. We are happy that we have controlled the infiltration to a large extent this year," Gen Raju told reporters on the sidelines of Yusmarg festival in central Kashmir's Budgam district. He said 250 to 300 militants are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to sneak into the Indian territory before snowfall begins.

"We feel that ahead of snowfall and winter, their attempts may increase but our men are maintaining a tight vigil to foil all their attempts," he added. On the overall situation in Kashmir, Gen Raju said there is an environment of peace in the valley.

"I think we are on the right track. There is a beautiful environment in the Kashmir valley... J-K is treading the path to peace and we need and have the support of the people, for which I thank them," he said. He said incidents of stone pelting have also gone down to a large extent. "I want to thank the people of the valley for that." The commander said youths looking to give up arms are welcome but those who continue to wield them will face tough action.

"Whosoever picks up the gun will face tough action. But those willing to return by giving up the path of violence are welcome. I reiterate my appeal to those who have picked up arms and are willing to give them up that we are ready to accept them," Gen Raju said..

