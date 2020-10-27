Left Menu
Rajnath Singh to address four-day Army Commanders' Conference in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the four-day Army Commanders' Conference being held in Delhi on Tuesday (today).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:06 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the four-day Army Commanders' Conference being held in Delhi on Tuesday (today). The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, is being held in New Delhi from October 26 to 29, 2020.

The event is generally attended by senior officers of the Army including the VCOAS, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers. On the first day, deliberations were held on matters related to Human Resource Management and the conference was addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS and CAS).

The third day will be spent on in-depth discussions on the various agenda points projected by the various Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN. This will be followed by brief updates on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers, Indian Army said in a release. The last day of the conference will include an update by the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations. Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also be discussed.

The conference will close with the presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the COAS. (ANI)

