Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of Jamia student Asif Tanha in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in connection with a case, registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in connection with a case, registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed Tanha's bail plea and said, "since there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against the Asif Iqbal Tanha are prima-facie true, hence, embargo created by Section of 43-D of UAPA applies for grant of bail to the accused."

The court also noted that the accused Asif Iqbal Tanha was closely connected with other accused in the case including Sharjeel Imam, Nadeem Khan, Safoora, etc. "The accused played a very active role in the entire conspiracy of organizing the so called protest at the protest sites which resulted in riots, killing numerous people besides injuries and destruction of property," the court observed in its order on Monday.

Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, the counsel appearing for the accused, had submitted that the statements of witnesses are false and contradictory and cannot be relied upon. However, at this stage of bail, the statements of witnesses have to be taken at face value and their veracity will be tested at the time of cross-examination, the court noted.

The bail application of Tanha was strongly opposed by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who said that the accused (Tanha) should not be released on bail. At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in the northeast area of the national capital between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from February 24 to 26 this year. (ANI)

