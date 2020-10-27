Case against Nanded gurdwara board for flouting COVID-19 norms

Police have registered a case against board members of the Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Nanded for allegedly not following the COVID-19 guidelines during Dussehra celebrations, a police official said on Tuesday. The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court last week permitted the Takht Sachkhand Shri Hazur Apchalnagar Sahib Board at Nanded in Maharashtra to hold its annual Dussehra celebrations and Guru Granth Sahib procession with restrictions.

The board was allowed to carry only one Palkhi Sahib with Guru Granth Sahib, 16 historical Nishan Sahib, five horses of Guru Sahib, and three Kirtan Jathe on two large open trucks. The court said 16 persons would board one truck and eight people would board the second truck and all persons would have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

They can participate in the procession only after testing negative, the court said, adding that no person shall take part in the procession on foot. However, 250 to 300 people gathered at the event on Sunday and they were on foot, an official from Vazirabad police station in Nanded said.

Hence, a case was registered by the Vazirabad police on Sunday under IPC Sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the official said. When contacted, the gurdwara's superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa told PTI, "The board has not received any written communication from police about the case, hence we cant comment on it."