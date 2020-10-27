UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav (26), who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijnor district and became a constable in 2016.

Senior officials have reached the spot along with the forensic team and investigations have started, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said. No suicide note was recovered, he added.