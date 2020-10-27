Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi history-sheeter in Mumbai for Navratri crime spree held

A Delhi-based chain snatcher who rented a house in Andheri in Mumbai for 10 days to target women at Navratri celebrations here has been arrested along with an accomplice, a police official said on Tuesday. Khichchad has over 80 cases of chain snatching and robbery against his name in Delhi," the official informed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:36 IST
Delhi history-sheeter in Mumbai for Navratri crime spree held

A Delhi-based chain snatcher who rented a house in Andheri in Mumbai for 10 days to target women at Navratri celebrations here has been arrested along with an accomplice, a police official said on Tuesday. Rajesh alias Vijay Khichchad (32) was caught after a woman filed a chain snatching case and police viewed over 100 CCTV clips to zero in on the motorcycle used in the incident, he said.

"The motorcycle belonged to the relative of Ravi Bagdi, an accomplice of Khichchad. The two were arrested soon after. Khichchad has over 80 cases of chain snatching and robbery against his name in Delhi," the official informed. Police probe has found Khichchad arrived in the metropolis on October 14 and rented a house in Anand Nagar in Andheri for 10 days to rob women during Navratri, the Malad police station official added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dua Lipa plans 'something special' for 2020 American Music Awards

After the 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced, English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shared that she has planned something special for the event. Taking it to Twitter, the New Rules singer expressed her excitement as she ...

Pfizer not yet ready to release COVID-19 vaccine data

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it was not yet ready to release data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE. Pfizers CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could release d...

Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 22 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, ...

SC sets March 31 deadline for Goa court to complete trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted time until March 31, 2021, to a Goa court to complete the trial in an alleged sexual assault case against a senior journalist and former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. The apex court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020