Delhi history-sheeter in Mumbai for Navratri crime spree held
A Delhi-based chain snatcher who rented a house in Andheri in Mumbai for 10 days to target women at Navratri celebrations here has been arrested along with an accomplice, a police official said on Tuesday. Khichchad has over 80 cases of chain snatching and robbery against his name in Delhi," the official informed.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:36 IST
A Delhi-based chain snatcher who rented a house in Andheri in Mumbai for 10 days to target women at Navratri celebrations here has been arrested along with an accomplice, a police official said on Tuesday. Rajesh alias Vijay Khichchad (32) was caught after a woman filed a chain snatching case and police viewed over 100 CCTV clips to zero in on the motorcycle used in the incident, he said.
"The motorcycle belonged to the relative of Ravi Bagdi, an accomplice of Khichchad. The two were arrested soon after. Khichchad has over 80 cases of chain snatching and robbery against his name in Delhi," the official informed. Police probe has found Khichchad arrived in the metropolis on October 14 and rented a house in Anand Nagar in Andheri for 10 days to rob women during Navratri, the Malad police station official added.
