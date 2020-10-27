Youth hangs himself from tree in UP's Shamli

A 20-year-old man died by allegedly hanging from a tree at a village in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday evening at Alauddinpur village under Jhinjhana police station area, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun, a resident of the same village. Police said Arjun ended his life as he was said to be worried over some issue. A probe is underway after a case was registered, they added.