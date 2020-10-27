Left Menu
CM Rawat launches e-office system at forest department headquarters

Calling for extending the e-office system to regional and district offices as soon as possible, Rawat said, "The more expeditiously we move towards the digital system of governance, the faster will be the resolution of people's problems."  Highlighting steps taken by the state government in this direction, he said the e-office system has been introduced in 37 offices across the state and an e-Vidhan Sabha is being developed at Gairsain which was made the summer capital of the state earlier this year The chief minister also announced that two rescue centres for bears are being set up in Chamoli and Pithoragarh.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:30 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday launched the e-office system at the state forest department's headquarters here saying the digital system of governance alone can ensure total transparency and faster redressal of public grievances.

The chief minister also announced that two rescue centres for bears are being set up in Chamoli and Pithoragarh.       A proposal for setting up four rescue centres for monkeys has also been sent to the Centre for approval, he said.       Rawat also asked the forest department to begin preparations for planting one crore fruit-bearing trees in different parts of the state on the occasion of Harela - a festival celebrating nature and greenery next year.        One of the purposes behind the largescale plantation of fruit-bearing trees in the state including in forested areas is to make them self-sufficient in terms of availability of food for wild animals and prevent them from foraying into human habitations for food which leads to the destruction of standing crops and man-animal conflicts.          Rawat also gave a certificate of appreciation to Sadhna Jairaj, wife of Forest Force chief Jairaj, for developing a city forest named "Anand Van" at Jhajhra in Dehradun district.

