Woman, lover arrested for killing her mother-in-law

Police on Tuesday arrested a 28- year-old woman and her lover for allegedly killing her mother- in-law after she caught them in a compromising position, an official said. According to the police official, the duo, Radha Laake and her lover Deepak Mane, has confessed to killing her mother-in-law Salubai Laake (57). Radha Laake and Mane were nabbed from the Mahatma Phule locality in suburban Borivali, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:52 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested a 28- year-old woman and her lover for allegedly killing her mother- in-law after she caught them in a compromising position, an official said. According to the police official, the duo, Radha Laake and her lover Deepak Mane, has confessed to killing her mother-in-law Salubai Laake (57).

Radha Laake and Mane were nabbed from the Mahatma Phule locality in suburban Borivali, he said. On Friday last, the elderly woman had caught her daughter-in-law and Mane together in her home and threatened to reveal to her husband about their illicit affair, the official said.

The duo hatched a plan to get rid of Salubai Laake and allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a stone in her home, the police official said. Meanwhile, all family members were called for interrogation and the police came to know that accused Mane frequently visited their shanty, he said.

Mane was interrogated and he spilled the beans, the official added. The accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), he added.

