Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling:Rabins Hameed was involved in illegal business

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Hameed wanted in connection with the gold smuggling case as soon as he arrived from the UAE to Kochi. Seeking his custody for unearthing the entire facts regarding the role played by him in connection with the case, the NIA submitted that investigation till now has revealed that Hameed had conspired with co-accused,invested money for purchasing gold in UAE and arranged for concealment and despatch of the contraband disguised as diplomatic baggage.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:14 IST
Gold smuggling:Rabins Hameed was involved in illegal business

Rabins K Hameed, arrested by the NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, was involved in the illegal business during 2013-14 and various other occasions, the central agency, probing the terror link in the case, said on Tuesday. In an affidavit submitted in the Special NIA court here, the agency said Hameed had conspired with the arrested accused and other suspects involved in the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage and invested money for purchasing gold in UAE. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Hameed wanted in connection with the gold smuggling case as soon as he arrived from the UAE to Kochi.

Seeking his custody for unearthing the entire facts regarding the role played by him in connection with the case, the NIA submitted that investigation till now has revealed that Hameed had conspired with co-accused,invested money for purchasing gold in UAE and arranged for concealment and despatch of the contraband disguised as diplomatic baggage. According to the agency,the co-accused include Faizal Fareed, Ramees K T, Jalal AM, Mohammed Shafi P Abdu PT, Mohammed Ali Ebrahim, Muhammed Ali, Sidhiqul Akbar besides other suspects in the case.

Investigation had also revealed that Rabins Hameed was involved in gold smuggling during 2013-14 and on various other occasions, it said in the affidavit. NIA informed the court that he had not disclosed about his other mobile phones and digital devices used by him to contact other co-accused and his entire role in the case.

"He has also not entirely disclosed the involvement of terrorist groups in this crime.The funds so raised as per this crime could be used for the purpose of terrorism and anti-national activities. Therefore, custodial interrogation of the accused is absolutely necessary to unearth entire facts on the role played by him," the agency said while seeking his custody.

NIA said "incriminating materials" related to Hameed, were found in the mirror images of digital devices seized from other accused in this case and he has to confronted with these materials. Considering the NIA plea, the Court sent him to its custody for five days.

His digital devices and other documents were seized during his arrest and produced before the court. Hameed, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district, was arrested by UAE police in July 2020 and was in jail at UAE till October 25.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 from diplomatic baggage at the Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rubio unveils bill to kick blacklisted Chinese firms out of U.S. markets

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to block access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by Washington, threatening a blow against Chinese firms that rely on U.S. investors for f...

SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said that out of 1.3 lakh citizens who had enrolled for the repatriation with its ...

MCDs not releasing salaries of doctors shameful, Centre must grant funds to civic bodies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is shameful that doctors of MCD-run hospitals are forced to protest over salary dues and requested the Centre to grant funds to municipal corporations so that their paychecks can be is...

Sebi directs BSP Infra to return investors' money within 90 days 

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday directed BSP Infrastructure Construction and its then managing director Pradip Samaddar to refund the money raised from investors within 90 days. They have been directed to refund the money along with an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020