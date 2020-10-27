Left Menu
Three Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested

Three alleged members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police early Tuesday morning after exchange of fire between the two sides in Karala area here, officials said. During investigation, police got a tip-off on Monday that three members of the Neeraj Bawana gang, who were involved in an extortion case, will come near Karala Village, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:34 IST
Three alleged members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police early Tuesday morning after exchange of fire between the two sides in Karala area here, officials said. The accused have been identified as Manish Dabas (27), a resident of Ladpur Village, Deepak alias Katia (26), a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, and Prince Panchal (23), a resident of Burari, they said. Dabas and Deepak received bullet injuries in the incident, a senior police officer said. They all were involved in an extortion case and shooting at the house of a businessman in north Delhi's Model Town area, he said. According to police, an extortion case was registered at Model Town police station. The complainant received a phone call on October 2 where the caller said that he belongs to the Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded Rs 50 lakh. On October 21, the complainant again received an extortion call. The caller threatened to kill him or his family members if he does not give the money. On Saturday, they fired multiple rounds near his house, police said. During investigation, police got a tip-off on Monday that three members of the Neeraj Bawana gang, who were involved in an extortion case, will come near Karala Village, the officer said. "Thereafter, a trap was laid and around 4.30 am, a car was seen coming towards Karala Village from Rohini Helipad side. They were signalled to stop, but they tried to escape and accelerated the car. "Their car stuck at the roadside, following which two of them came out of the vehicle and fired at police. Police also fired four rounds in which Dabas and Deepak got injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Three loaded pistols, one car and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

