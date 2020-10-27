Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houthi official gunned down in Yemeni capital

Gunmen shot dead a Houthi official in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday, a rare killing of a civilian administrator in the city controlled by the armed movement. Hassan Zaid, minister of sports and youth in the Houthi administration, died in hospital from his wounds after gunmen opened fire on his car in an area of the capital that houses embassies, two sources close to his family told Reuters.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:01 IST
Houthi official gunned down in Yemeni capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen shot dead a Houthi official in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday, a rare killing of a civilian administrator in the city controlled by the armed movement.

Hassan Zaid, minister of sports and youth in the Houthi administration, died in hospital from his wounds after gunmen opened fire on his car in an area of the capital that houses embassies, two sources close to his family told Reuters. Houthi-run Al Masirah television confirmed the killing, citing the group's interior ministry as saying Zaid was shot by "criminal elements" linked to a Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen.

Zaid's daughter was also in the car and was seriously wounded, it said. The coalition did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Zaid was on a wanted list of Houthi officials issued by the Western-backed coalition in 2017.

The coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis for more than five years, since the movement ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from Sanaa. Last year, a senior Houthi official and brother of the movement's leader was killed in Sanaa. The group blamed "treacherous hands" associated with the coalition, while the alliance said his death was caused by infighting.

In 2018, coalition air strikes on Hodeidah on Yemen's west coast killed the president of the Houthi-backed political body which runs most of northern Yemen. The United Nations is trying to revive peace talks to end the war which has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system. The Houthi's foreign minister met with Iran's new ambassador to Sanaa on Tuesday and discussed strengthening ties, Houthi-run Saba Net news reported.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scen...

Rubio unveils bill to kick blacklisted Chinese firms out of U.S. markets

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to block access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by Washington, threatening a blow against Chinese firms that rely on U.S. investors for f...

SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said that out of 1.3 lakh citizens who had enrolled for the repatriation with its ...

MCDs not releasing salaries of doctors shameful, Centre must grant funds to civic bodies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is shameful that doctors of MCD-run hospitals are forced to protest over salary dues and requested the Centre to grant funds to municipal corporations so that their paychecks can be is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020