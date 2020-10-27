These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL92 LDALL INDOUS US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA New Delhi: China's military belligerence in eastern Ladakh and Indo-Pacific region figured prominently during the third edition of the 2+2 strategic dialogue between India and the US with Washington strongly affirming that it stands firmly with New Delhi in its efforts to defend sovereignty as the two sides vowed to ramp up their security ties, and inked the strategic defence pact, BECA. DEL53 HM-LD HIZB LIST Hizb chief Sallahuddin, IM's Bhatkal brothers among 18 designated 'terrorists' under UAPA New Delhi: Continuing to deal with terrorism with an "iron hand", the government on Tuesday designated 18 more individuals as "terrorists" including chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Sallahudin, founders of Indian Mujahideen Bhatkal brothers and a close lieutenant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, taking the total number of such proscribed persons to 31.

DEL104 PM-LDALL CORRUPTION PM flags 'dynastic corruption' as formidable challenge, says it has become part of political culture in some states New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday batted for strong action to check "dynastic corruption", saying it has become a part of the political culture in some states and is hollowing out the country like termites. DEL78 MHA-LD GUIDELINES Govt announces current guidelines on reopening of activities to be applicable till Nov 30 New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones.

DEL85 BIZ-LD FACEBOOK-RESIGN Ankhi Das quits Facebook New Delhi: Ankhi Das, the controversial India policy head of Facebook who allegedly opposed blocking of right-wing hate content, has quit the company. DEL79 JK-LAND-LD AMENDMENT Centre amends laws to allow people from outside J-K to buy land there Srinagar: The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, more than a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES After over 3 months, less than 40k COVID cases reported in single day across country: Govt data New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. DEL81 TEJASHWI-LD INTERVIEW Confident of two-thirds majority; providing jobs priority, will nullify Centre's farm laws: Tejashwi New Delhi/Patna: Confident of the 'Mahagathbandhan' getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre. By Asim Kamal DEL100 VIRUS-POLLUTION-MORTALITY Long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases: ICMR DG New Delhi: Studies in Europe and the US have established that long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday.

Legal LGD14 SC-2NDLD HATHRAS HC to monitor probe in Hathras case, CRPF to provide security to victim’s kin & witnesses: SC New Delhi: The CBI investigation in Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, is to be monitored by the Allahabad High Court and the CRPF would provide security to the victim’s family and witnesses in the case, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. Business DEL77 BIZ-LD FM-ECONOMY Economy reviving, but GDP growth to be negative or near zero this fiscal: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there were visible signs of revival in the economy but the GDP growth may be in the negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal.

DEL62 BIZ-LD RBI-INTEREST WAIVER RBI asks lenders to implement waiver of interest on interest scheme by Nov 5 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to ensure that the scheme of waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period is implemented by November 5, as decided by the government. Foreign FGN28 CHINA-POMPEO-REAX Stop sowing discord between China, regional countries: Beijing on Pompeo’s visit to India Beijing: China on Tuesday urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stop sowing discord between Beijing and countries in the region, undermining the regional peace and stability, amidst his visit to India for a high-level dialogue aimed at further ramping up their overall defence and security ties, and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.