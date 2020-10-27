Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man sent to 6-days police remand for charges of spying for Pakistan

A local court here on Tuesday sent an accused arrested on espionage charges in Rajasthan's Barmer on six days police remand. The accused Roshan Deen was apprehended on charges of spying for Pakistan in the international border area last week. The police produced him in the court of Special Metropolitan Magistrate where he has been handed over to police custody for six days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:01 IST
Man sent to 6-days police remand for charges of spying for Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A local court here on Tuesday sent an accused arrested on espionage charges in Rajasthan's Barmer on six days police remand. The accused Roshan Deen was apprehended on charges of spying for Pakistan in the international border area last week.

The police produced him in the court of Special Metropolitan Magistrate where he has been handed over to police custody for six days. Additional Director General (Police Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said that after interrogation by joint agencies, the accused was arrested undertaking espionage activities for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in lieu of money.

He said that further investigation is being done with regard to obtaining funds in lieu of strategic information.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some evidence shows children could be COVID spreaders: ICMR

There is some evidence which shows that children who were earlier thought to be protected against coronavirus infection can be spreaders, rather than super-spreaders, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Speaking on the co...

Signing of BECA a significant achievement: Rajnath; India, US resolve to expand defence cooperation

As India and the US inked the landmark Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, the two countries on Tuesday resolved to further expand bilateral defence collaboration in a range of areas including co-development of military platforms...

US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA

In the midst of Chinas military belligerence in eastern Ladakh, the US on Tuesday said it stands firmly with India to confront threats to its sovereignty as the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked the strat...

Biden thrusts into Trump country for Georgia rally in campaign's final week

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are criss-crossing the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020