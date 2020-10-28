Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of children rescued in Ohio anti-trafficking crackdown

More than 100 human-trafficking victims - many of them missing children - were rescued in a sweeping operation involving state and federal law enforcement agencies in Ohio, the state's attorney general's office said in a statement. Dubbed "Operation Autumn Hope", the sex-trafficking crackdown also led to 179 arrests, including 22 people who were charged for seeking sex with a minor - among them a pastor, Monday's statement said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:10 IST
Dozens of children rescued in Ohio anti-trafficking crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 100 human-trafficking victims - many of them missing children - were rescued in a sweeping operation involving state and federal law enforcement agencies in Ohio, the state's attorney general's office said in a statement.

Dubbed "Operation Autumn Hope", the sex-trafficking crackdown also led to 179 arrests, including 22 people who were charged for seeking sex with a minor - among them a pastor, Monday's statement said. "These predators shamelessly target the most innocent and defenseless members of our community," said Dallas Baldwin, the sheriff of Franklin County, which lies in Ohio.

"Operation Autumn Hope is sending a loud and clear message: We are watching, we will catch you, and we will protect our children," he added. Seventy-six of the 109 victims were missing children who were referred to social services upon their rescue.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost hailed the operation's success and "the lives that were rescued from this evil". An estimated 400,000 people are believed trapped in modern slavery in the United States, from sex work to forced labor, according to the rights nonprofit Walk Free Foundation, and the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled fears of a surge in trafficking.

The number of people seeking emergency shelter to escape human trafficking surged in the month after lockdown curbs were put in place, anti-trafficking group Polaris found earlier this year. As economic and social turmoil was unleashed by the pandemic, it created the conditions ripe for people to fall victim to trafficking, the group said.

The United States was ranked Tier 1 this year by its annual report on the crime, the U.S. State Department's Trafficking in Persons analysis. It evaluates countries based on how well they are tackling the problem, with Tier 1 being the best rating.

But the country also secured fewer prosecutions, issued fewer visas for victims, and did not do enough to evaluate vulnerable groups for trafficking red flags this year, the report said. An estimated 20 million people globally are victims of forced labor while 4.8 million are being trafficked for sex, according to the Walk Free Foundation.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...

Sudan doubles domestic fuel prices to help cut budget deficit

Sudan doubled domestic fuel prices on Tuesday, a move that should help reduce a gaping budget deficit but is sure to anger many of the countrys impoverished citizens.The government, which has long fixed fuel prices at some of the lowest lev...

France reports 523 new deaths from COVID-19, highest daily toll since April

France reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April 22, health ministry data showed.Tuesdays death toll data included hospital deaths, which are reported on a daily basis, and 235 retir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020