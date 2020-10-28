Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian president plays down impact of court rulings after IMF loan delays

Zelenskiy's office in a statement said that, whatever decision was taken, he would use his powers to preserve or reinstate the reform by which officials must declare their assets and can be prosecuted for illegally amassing wealth. Zelenskiy's government secured a new $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June to fight a sharp economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 02:53 IST
Ukrainian president plays down impact of court rulings after IMF loan delays
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday promised to keep Ukraine's fight against corruption on track after two separate rulings by the constitutional court threatened to derail reforms needed under a $5 billion International Monetary Fund deal. According to local media reports, the court ruled in a closed session on Tuesday that imposing legal penalties on officials for illicit enrichment was unconstitutional.

The full text of the verdict has not been published yet and the court's spokeswoman declined to comment. The court on its website said it had passed a ruling in response to a petition by 47 lawmakers concerning the legality of some anti-corruption laws but did not say what decision was taken. Zelenskiy's office in a statement said that, whatever decision was taken, he would use his powers to preserve or reinstate the reform by which officials must declare their assets and can be prosecuted for illegally amassing wealth.

Zelenskiy's government secured a new $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June to fight a sharp economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the IMF has stalled on disbursing the money due to concerns over Ukraine's performance in tackling corruption and passing reforms. "Ukrainian officials and deputies will continue to declare their property and income, and anti-corruption bodies will have the necessary powers to inspect them and bring violators to justice," Zelenskiy's office said.

In a separate statement, his office said the court had no power to dismiss the head of the national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), after the court ruled in September that NABU's work was unconstitutional. Parliament last year approved a bill that criminalizes state officials illegally enriching themselves, a step supported by the IMF and other foreign backers concerned about entrenched corruption in the ex-Soviet republic.

Ukraine passed a law in 2015 that outlawed illicit enrichment, but the constitutional court overturned the law in February 2019, prompting parliament to pass new legislation.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigned Tuesday in the fallout from his feud with Lionel Messi and one the clubs worst seasons in more than a decade. Bartomeu announced that his entire board of directors also resigned, thus avoiding a m...

U.N. in New York cancels in-person meetings over coronavirus infections

The United Nations on Tuesday canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters for the rest of the week after five people in Nigers U.N. mission were infected with the novel coronavirus.After largely operating virtually since Ne...

5th former eBay employee pleads guilty in harassment scheme

A former supervisor of security operations for eBay Incs European and Asian offices pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included having live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to a Massachusetts cou...

New York to increase testing of public transit workers

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it is embarking on a first-in-the-nation testing program to test thousands of workers weekly to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020