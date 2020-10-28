Abducted dentist from Hyderabad rescued in AP

A middle-aged doctor from the city was rescued from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, a day after he was allegedly kidnapped by a gang from his clinic here, police said on Wednesday. The kidnappers, had demanded Rs 10 crore ransom to be paid in bitcoinsto release the doctor, they said.

Five burqa-cladpeople forcibly took away thedentist in a car to an undisclosed location in the city. Later the victim, who is also intoreal estate business,was taken to Karnataka, they said.

After receiving information from Telangana police regarding movement of kidnappers' vehicle, their counterparts in Anantapur managed to chase and intercept it. While they caught hold of one of the accused, three others escaped, they added.

The victim was rescued, police said. Further investigation was on.