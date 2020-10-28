Left Menu
Haryana Police SIT reaches residence of Ballabgarh murder victim

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Haryana Police on Wednesday reached the residence of the 21-year-old woman who was shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh earlier this week.

Updated: 28-10-2020 13:49 IST
SIT officials at the Ballabgarh murder victim's residence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A final year commerce student was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured that strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

