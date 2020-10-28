Left Menu
79 per cent of new coronavirus cases reported from 10 states/UTs: Government

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that that 79 per cent of the new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country were reported from 10 states and Union Territories (UT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that that 79 per cent of the new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country were reported from 10 states and Union Territories (UT). These 10 states/UTs include Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The country reported 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday. With 508 new deaths, the death toll has mounted to 1,20,010, according to the Union Health Ministry. The deaths per million populations in India are 87.

"79 per cent of new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. The states, which are reporting spurt in cases are Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," the ministry said. The total active cases in the country stand at 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Of 508 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, nearly 79 per cent are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. At present, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.50 per cent. (ANI)

