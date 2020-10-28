Case registered in Rajasthan after man alleges forcible conversion
A case has been registered under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the IPC on a complaint by a Dalit man in Alwar alleging he was forcibly converted to Islam in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Mem Chand, forwarded a complaint by post to the office of Superintendent of Police and also filed an ‘Istgasa’ (complaint) in a local court seeking a direction to the police to lodge a case, a police official said.
Based on the complaint received by post on Tuesday evening, SP (Alwar) Tejaswini Gautam directed Baroda Mev police station to file an FIR under the relevant sections. “The FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, and the matter is under investigation,” Gautam said.
She said that the accused were booked under SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for thrashing, hurting religious sentiments, etc..
